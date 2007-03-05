KTEN's Weathercast, Sportscast Win TX AP Awards

The Texas AP Broadcasters have named KTEN News at 5 its second place winner of the 2006 Best Weathercast category for TAPB TV Division 4. Winners were announced in early March, by the Texas Associated Press Broadcasters. KTEN's weathercasts finished second behind KCBD-TV in Lubbock, Texas.

"Congratulations to meteorologists Collin Daly and Tera Blake for this Texas AP weathercast honor," says KTEN news director Steve Korioth. "This is also thanks to the guidance of KTEN's chief meteorologist, Alan Mitchell, who's been singled out for excellence year after year."

Alan Mitchell was actually escorting his daughter in Denison High School's Homecoming Parade on the AP contest day.

The TAPB also singled out KTEN News at 10's '1st & 10' for honorable mention honors, in the Best Sportscast category. KTEN's sportscasts finished third behind KCBD-TV in Lubbock, and KWES-TV in Odessa, Texas.

"Congratulations go out to KTEN Sports Director Brandon Dunn and KTEN's entire production staff for their tireless work producing stellar sportscasts all through high school football season... and all year long," adds Korioth.

The Texas AP Broadcasters split television stations into four divisions. Division 4 includes TV stations in Amarillo, Corpus Christi, Beaumont-Port Arthur, Wichita Falls, Odessa-Midland, Lubbock, Abilene, Denison-Sherman, San Angelo, Laredo, and Victoria, Texas.

The TAPB sponsors the competition to encourage the highest standards of reporting, programming, and promotion. All entries must have been broadcast in 2006, except for newscast and sportscast entries in which the TAPB restricted to a specific date.

Awards will be presented at the Texas AP Broadcasters Convention and Awards Banquet in April.