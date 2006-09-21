Texoma CW Launches on KTEN-DT 10.2 in Fall of 2006

The KTEN viewing area has a new network to watch. It's official... With the season premier of America's Next Top Model, the CW network launches.

The new CW is a merger of the old UPN and WB networks. You can watch it on digital channel 10.2... or check local listings on just about any cable system in our area.

KTEN is proud to be the "parent" of this new digital channel.

KTEN general manager Asa Jessee says, "Adding a new network to the area is ... For years, we've had just two channels in the market and the addition of these extra network affiliates give the viewers in this area some great opportunities to enjoy new programming."

for more information about the CW and its programs, you can log onto texomacw.com or go to KTEN.com and click on "schedule" to look at a programming guide.