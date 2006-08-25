Choosing a Contractor

- How long have they been in business?
- Do they have insurance?
- Do you get an immediate response when you call them?
- Referrals & Testimonials
- Knowledge of the products (Designing & Building the project)
- Deck designs that fit your needs
- Were you informed about 0% maintenance decking products?
- Quality and Craftsmanship
- Warranties (product, workmanship)
- How long will the project take?
- Outdoor and/or indoor showrooms?
- Accept credit cards?
- Offer financing?
Red Flags
- Companies that have no knowledge of composite lumbers
- Have only a few references
- Have only a few photos or testimonials
- Have no outdoor displays or showrooms
- Give you a bid or drawing that is not clear and to scale
- Can't offer financing
- Offer an unrealistic warranty on wood (all wood shrinks, cracks, splinters, splits, and requires maintenance.)
Deck Masters - TEXOMA
Contact: Brian Hatch
903.891.4543
We'll get back to you within 48 hours!
E-mail:
hatchbryan@yahoo.com
Website:
www.deck-masters.com
|Testimonials
|Don't take our word for it. Please read some of the letters from our satisfied customers!
|
"I just wanted to thank you for the excellent job you did on my deck and spa installation. I am enjoying it even more than I thought I would! Please feel free to use the following picture of my deck in any advertising you do. You do Excellent work! THANKS AGAIN!
|
"It is increasingly rare to find planned structural soundness and appealing design combined with real pride of craftsmanship in today's construction environment"
|
"While intalling the deck, Eric included us in much of the decision making; I feel our input was important to him"
|
"Our pergola is the highlight of our backyard. It is like an open room, inviting all who see it to relax and enjoy the garden. DECK MASTERS were prompt, meticulous, and professional and best of all, there is no upkeep on our deck and pergola. What more could you ask?"
Ben & Sandi S. Arlington, Tx