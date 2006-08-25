Frequently Asked Questions

How long will it take to complete my Deck?

In most cases 2-3 days. We will not start your project and then go to another- the completion of your deck is of primary importance.

What color will the composite deck turn to?

As you know, all wood fades over time. Composites are no different except they turn a very pleasing light driftwood silver color versus traditional woods streaked and molded look.

Can I stain Composite Lumber?

Yes, although the manufacturers recommend you let it fade first before doing so. Use a high grade oil based stain preferably a lighter color so not to develop a lot of heat!

What is "plastic" wood?

Plastic wood, or recycled plastic lumber, is a wood-like product that is made from recycled plastic that can be used as a substitute for wood or concrete or metal.

What is plastic lumber used for?

At the moment, it's mostly used for fencing, decking, landscaping and play or recreation equipment.

For example, it's used to substitute for fencing, flooring, pallets, park benches, piers and roofing shingles.

How is plastic lumber made?

There a number of ways of making plastic wood. Sometimes it's almost entirely made of polyethylene. Many times it's mixed with other materials to create a better surface (wood-filed plastic lumber), or to make it stiffer (glass-fiber mixed with plastic). It can also be mixed with rubber, steel and concrete.

Each mixture has price or construction advantages and disadvantages.

What are the advantages of plastic wood?

Recycled plastic lumber:

is made from recycled material and can be recycled at the end of its use.

lasts longer than wood

requires no maintenance

resists moisture and chemicals

doesn't splinter or crack

is impervious to insects and bacteria