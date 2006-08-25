Frequently Asked Questions

How long will it take to complete my Deck?
In most cases 2-3 days. We will not start your project and then go to another- the completion of your deck is of primary importance.
What color will the composite deck turn to?
As you know, all wood fades over time. Composites are no different except they turn a very pleasing light driftwood silver color versus traditional woods streaked and molded look.
Can I stain Composite Lumber?
Yes, although the manufacturers recommend you let it fade first before doing so. Use a high grade oil based stain preferably a lighter color so not to develop a lot of heat!
What is "plastic" wood?
Plastic wood, or recycled plastic lumber, is a wood-like product that is made from recycled plastic that can be used as a substitute for wood or concrete or metal.
What is plastic lumber used for?
At the moment, it's mostly used for fencing, decking, landscaping and play or recreation equipment.
For example, it's used to substitute for fencing, flooring, pallets, park benches, piers and roofing shingles.
How is plastic lumber made?
There a number of ways of making plastic wood. Sometimes it's almost entirely made of polyethylene. Many times it's mixed with other materials to create a better surface (wood-filed plastic lumber), or to make it stiffer (glass-fiber mixed with plastic). It can also be mixed with rubber, steel and concrete.
Each mixture has price or construction advantages and disadvantages.
What are the advantages of plastic wood?
Recycled plastic lumber:
What about the cost?
Right now, it costs more than wood to purchase, but when you take into account it's other advantages, such as no maintenance and a longer-life, it can be cheaper than wood. Plus, the price of wood is likely to rise in the future, and the price of recycled plastic lumber is likely to fall.
Deck Masters - TEXOMA
Contact: Brian Hatch
903.891.4543
We'll get back to you within 48 hours!
E-mail:
hatchbryan@yahoo.com
Website:
www.deck-masters.com
|Testimonials
|Don't take our word for it. Please read some of the letters from our satisfied customers!
|
"I just wanted to thank you for the excellent job you did on my deck and spa installation. I am enjoying it even more than I thought I would! Please feel free to use the following picture of my deck in any advertising you do. You do Excellent work! THANKS AGAIN!
|
"It is increasingly rare to find planned structural soundness and appealing design combined with real pride of craftsmanship in today's construction environment"
|
"While intalling the deck, Eric included us in much of the decision making; I feel our input was important to him"
|
"Our pergola is the highlight of our backyard. It is like an open room, inviting all who see it to relax and enjoy the garden. DECK MASTERS were prompt, meticulous, and professional and best of all, there is no upkeep on our deck and pergola. What more could you ask?"
Ben & Sandi S. Arlington, Tx