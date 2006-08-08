Reasons Why People Are Commonly Refused Loans - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

 

Reasons Why People Are Commonly Refused Loans

  • No credit
  • Too much debt
  • Cannot prove income
  • No verifiable rental history (ie: pay in cash)
  • Change of jobs to different line of work or went self employed from W-2
  • Late mortgage history
  • Recent late payments
  • Foreclosure too recent
  • Credit score below 500