It's officially football season in Southern Oklahoma and North Texas. The boys will be strapping on the pads as two-a-day workouts begin this week.

Each day we'll bring you a pre-season point of view from all our local teams as they get ready for game one. This year our coverage starts with the Broken Bow Savages. Last year they finished 6-4, but had trouble winning a few close ones. Head Coach Greg Werner hopes his team can return to the form that led them to the state finals in 2004.