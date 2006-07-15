Fill your whole house with clean, consistent comfort.

AccuClean is a whole house air cleaner, meaning it works in conjunction with your heating and cooling system to clean up to 99.98% of airborne allergens from filtered air in every room of your home. Compare this to plug-in air cleaners that operate in a single room. To match the effect of a whole house system, you'd have to buy several plug-in cleaners at a cost of $300 to $500 each. Even then, plug-ins are only effective within a certain radius, potentially leaving much of the air in the room unfiltered.

AccuClean delivers unbeatable clean air comfort