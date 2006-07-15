Our Warranty Programs Offer You Protection For As Long As You Own Your System

Product Warranty

10-year limited Warranty on AccuClean Air Cleaner

limited Warranty on AccuClean Air Cleaner 10-year limited warranty on the system's electronics

limited warranty on the system's electronics 5-year parts limited warranty on the system filters

parts limited warranty on the system filters 10-year limited Warranty on AccuExchange ERV10-year limited warranty on the Heat Transfer Core

limited Warranty on AccuExchange ERV10-year limited warranty on the Heat Transfer Core 5-year limited warranty on all other parts

Limited Manufacturer's Warranty

Your new equipment leaves our factory with an American Standard limited warranty that represents our confidence in the quality of our home comfort systems. In fact, our limited warranties are among the best available in the industry today. But a limited warranty is just that - limited. Eventually it will come to an end. That's why we offer optional extended warranties. We understand that mechanical components occasionally need repair. Our optional extended warranty program was designed to give you complete peace of mind for the length of your agreement. Extended warranties cover labor, refrigerant and other costs not covered by the manufacturer's limited warranty so you are covered for all parts and labor for the lifetime of the agreement.