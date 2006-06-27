About Dr. Richard Jelsma, MD

Curriculum Vitae
RICHARD DEJ0NGH JELSMA, M.D., P.A.
PERSONAL DATA
Family
Wife, Judith Gaba
Sons, Nicholas and William Jelsma
EDUCATION
Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons
New York, New York
1984-1988, Doctor of Medicine
Dartmouth College
Hanover, New Hampshire
1980-1984, Bachelor of Science, summa cum laude, phi beta kappa
Major: Chemistry, honors in major
Haseltine Award, given to the most outstanding undergraduate in chemistry and physics
POST-GRADUATE TRAINING
Frank E. Stinchfield Fellow, Orthopaedic Research Laboratory, New York Orthopaedic Hospital
New York, New York
1988-1989
Internship, General Surgery, Columbia-Presbyterian Medical Center
New York, New York
1989-1990
Resident, Orthopaedic Surgery, The New York Orthopaedic Hospital at Columbia-Presbyterian Medical Center
New York, New York
1990-1994
Fellow, American Sports Medicine Institute, with Dr. James R. Andrews and Dr. William G. Clancy
Birmingham, Alabama
August 1994-August 1995
BOARD CERTIFICATION
Board Certified by the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgery. Passed Part 1 examination of the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery in 1994. Percentile Rank of 91. Passed Part 2 July 11, 1997, Recertified June 2005.
CLINICAL APPOINTMENT AND PRACTICE
Volunteer Clinical Instructor, University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston Private Practice in Houston, Texas from August 1995 to April 2000
SOCIETIES AND MEMBERSHIPS
American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgery
Arthroscopy Association of North America, 2003
American Orthopaedic Society For Sports Medicine
Grayson County Medical Society
Texas Medical Association
Texas Orthopaedic Association
Diplomat, National Board of Medical Examiners, 1988
PRESENTATIONS AND POSTERS
1. Quantitation of keratan sufate in human proteoglycans: Comparison of immunoassays.antibodies, and proteogycan structure. Jelsma RD, Seibel MJ, Saed-Nejad F, Caterson B, Ratcliffe A; Orthopaedic Research Society Meeting, New Orleans, LA, February 1990.
2. Arthroscopic treatment of frozen shoulder. Jelsma RD, Bigliani LU, Nicholson GP, Pollock RG, Flatow EL; American Orthopaedic Association Residents' Meeting, Ann Arbor MI, March 1992.
3. Equilibrium and transient swelling pressures of human annulus fibrosus. Best BA, Zhu WB, Jelsma RD, Ratcliffe A, Guilak F, Weidenbaum M, Mow VC; Orthopaedic Research Society Meeting, New Orleans, LA, February 1990.
4. Magnetic resonance imaging studies of water and proteoglycan content of the intervertebral disc. Widenbaum M, Foster RJ, Best BA, Nickoloff EL, Ratcliffe A, Jelsma RD, Newhouse JH, Mow VC; Othopaedic Research Society Meeting, New Orleans, LA, February 1990.
5. The treatment of childhood and adolescent femur fractures with external fixation. Jelsma RD, Higgs GB, Roye DP, poster presentation, American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons 61st Annual Meeting, New Orleans, LA, February 1994.
6. The treatment of childhood and adolescent femur fractures with external fixation. Higgs GB, Jelsma RD, Roye DP, podium presentation, American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons 61st Annual Meeting, New Orleans LA, February 1994.
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTEN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.