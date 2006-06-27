About Dr. Richard Jelsma, MD

Curriculum Vitae

RICHARD DEJ0NGH JELSMA, M.D., P.A.



PERSONAL DATA

Family

Wife, Judith Gaba

Sons, Nicholas and William Jelsma

EDUCATION

Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons

New York, New York

1984-1988, Doctor of Medicine

Dartmouth College

Hanover, New Hampshire

1980-1984, Bachelor of Science, summa cum laude, phi beta kappa

Major: Chemistry, honors in major

Haseltine Award, given to the most outstanding undergraduate in chemistry and physics

POST-GRADUATE TRAINING

Frank E. Stinchfield Fellow, Orthopaedic Research Laboratory, New York Orthopaedic Hospital

New York, New York

1988-1989

Internship, General Surgery, Columbia-Presbyterian Medical Center

New York, New York

1989-1990

Resident, Orthopaedic Surgery, The New York Orthopaedic Hospital at Columbia-Presbyterian Medical Center

New York, New York

1990-1994

Fellow, American Sports Medicine Institute, with Dr. James R. Andrews and Dr. William G. Clancy

Birmingham, Alabama

August 1994-August 1995

BOARD CERTIFICATION

Board Certified by the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgery. Passed Part 1 examination of the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery in 1994. Percentile Rank of 91. Passed Part 2 July 11, 1997, Recertified June 2005.

CLINICAL APPOINTMENT AND PRACTICE

Volunteer Clinical Instructor, University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston Private Practice in Houston, Texas from August 1995 to April 2000

SOCIETIES AND MEMBERSHIPS

American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgery

Arthroscopy Association of North America, 2003

American Orthopaedic Society For Sports Medicine

Grayson County Medical Society

Texas Medical Association

Texas Orthopaedic Association

Diplomat, National Board of Medical Examiners, 1988

PRESENTATIONS AND POSTERS

1. Quantitation of keratan sufate in human proteoglycans: Comparison of immunoassays.antibodies, and proteogycan structure. Jelsma RD, Seibel MJ, Saed-Nejad F, Caterson B, Ratcliffe A; Orthopaedic Research Society Meeting, New Orleans, LA, February 1990.

2. Arthroscopic treatment of frozen shoulder. Jelsma RD, Bigliani LU, Nicholson GP, Pollock RG, Flatow EL; American Orthopaedic Association Residents' Meeting, Ann Arbor MI, March 1992.

3. Equilibrium and transient swelling pressures of human annulus fibrosus. Best BA, Zhu WB, Jelsma RD, Ratcliffe A, Guilak F, Weidenbaum M, Mow VC; Orthopaedic Research Society Meeting, New Orleans, LA, February 1990.

4. Magnetic resonance imaging studies of water and proteoglycan content of the intervertebral disc. Widenbaum M, Foster RJ, Best BA, Nickoloff EL, Ratcliffe A, Jelsma RD, Newhouse JH, Mow VC; Othopaedic Research Society Meeting, New Orleans, LA, February 1990.

5. The treatment of childhood and adolescent femur fractures with external fixation. Jelsma RD, Higgs GB, Roye DP, poster presentation, American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons 61st Annual Meeting, New Orleans, LA, February 1994.

6. The treatment of childhood and adolescent femur fractures with external fixation. Higgs GB, Jelsma RD, Roye DP, podium presentation, American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons 61st Annual Meeting, New Orleans LA, February 1994.



