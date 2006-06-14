Chest Pain and Heart Attack

Chest discomfort or pain is a key warning symptom of a heart attack. Heart attack symptoms include:

Chest discomfort or pain that is crushing or squeezing or feels like a heavy weight on the chest.

Chest discomfort or pain that occurs with:

Sweating.



Shortness of breath.



Nausea or vomiting.



Pain that spreads from the chest to the back, neck, jaw, upper abdomen, or one or both shoulders or arms. The left shoulder and arm are more commonly affected. See an illustration of areas that may be effected by chest pain.



Dizziness, lightheadedness, or feeling like you are going to faint.



A fast, slow, or irregular heartbeat.

If you have any of these symptoms of a heart attack, call 911 or other emergency services immediately. Since most of the damage to the heart muscle during a heart attack occurs in the first 6 hours, emergency treatment may prevent damage to the heart muscle and death. Some people, especially those who are elderly or have diabetes, may not have typical chest pain but may have many of the other symptoms of a heart attack.

Chest discomfort or pain that comes on or gets worse with exercise, stress, or eating a large meal and goes away with rest may be a warning symptom of heart disease. If you are having this type of discomfort or pain now and you are not being treated for angina, call 911 or other emergency services immediately.