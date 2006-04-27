KTEN-TV Signs Award-Winning Meteorologist to New Multi-Year Deal

SHERMAN, TX – KTEN-TV and its parent, Lockwood Broadcasting Group of Hampton, Virginia, are proud to announce the signing of chief meteorologist Alan Mitchell to a new multi-year contract.

"KTEN-TV and the viewers of our area have benefited greatly from the meteorological expertise of Alan since April 17, 1995," remarked Asa Jessee, KTEN General Manager. "Alan's talents are certainly unequalled by any weathercaster in north Texas or southeastern Oklahoma," Jessee added.

A multi-year agreement was reached on April 26 where Alan Mitchell will continue in his role of KTEN's chief meteorologist, anchoring TV weathercasts for its evening newscasts and provide radio weathercast for KTEN's affiliated radio network. In a ceremony at two o'clock on April 27, the agreement was executed and made official.

"Alan has led the SkyAlert10 weather team for more than a decade," said KTEN's news director, Steve Korioth . "We're proud to have the opportunity to cement a deal that will keep Alan with Channel 10 for several more years to come."

Mitchell recently accepted the station's awards from his peers at the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters and Texas Associated Press Broadcasters for excellence in television weathercasts.

Mitchell was recently joined by veteran newscaster Scott Sams, formerly of WFAA-TV in Dallas, and veteran broadcaster Ralph Baker , on KTEN's evening newscasts. KTEN sports director Brandon Dunn rounds our KTEN's anchor team.

"KTEN has always given me the tools I need to get the job done, and that recently became even more obvious when we launched the TrueView Doppler 10/4 radar system," said Mitchell. "The TrueView system gives our weather team and our viewers a live view of storms in our area from four separate radars. It's state of the art and unequaled by any other TV station."

"We are fortunate to have a corporate parent company that understands the importance of having the best tools to protect our viewers from volatile weather here, in 'Tornado Alley,'" comments Asa Jessee.

Mitchell leads a team of three meteorologists, which will soon grow to four. Meteorologist Michael Seger joined the SkyAlert10 team in September 2005, and meteorologist Collin Daly just joined the team two weeks ago. Both Seger and Daly have degrees in meteorology, as does Mitchell. A fourth degreed meteorologist is expect to be added to the team soon, to help KTEN-TV deliver important weather information to our viewers on numerous platforms, from TV and radio to Internet and cell phones.

About Alan Mitchell:

Alan grew up in Eastern Oklahoma near Tulsa in Coweta, Oklahoma. He became very interested in weather after seeing his first tornado. Alan joined the Air Force in 1976 and began his career as an Air Force Meteorologist. After his military career he worked at KWTV in Oklahoma City.

Ready for new challenges, he moved to WSYX in Columbus, Ohio. Alan became Chief Meteorologist at KTEN in 1995. Alan holds the American Meteorological Society's "Seal of Approval," which was awarded in 1988. Alan has a Bachelor's degree in Weather Forecasting, and he has completed a course in Doppler radar from the National Weather Service.

Alan has also received numerous awards, including being voted "Best in the Air Force," as part of a five-man forecasting team. Alan has forecasted weather and provided Pilot Weather Briefings for NASA and the Blue Angels.

Alan is married with three daughters and two stepsons. He and his wife, Marla, have taken part in a Prison Ministry. The whole family loves camping and fishing, which makes Texoma a great place to live and KTEN a great place to work!

On January 30, 2006, Alan Mitchell's excellent weathercasting skills earned KTEN News at 10 the title, "Winner of the 2005 Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters Non-Metro Television Weathercast Award;" and on March 6, 2006, Alan's skills earned KTEN News at 10 the title, "Best Weathercast" from Texas AP Broadcasters in the TV Division 3 category.

About Alan's TAPB Award:

The Texas AP Broadcasters have named KTEN News at 10 Winner of the 2005 Best Weathercast Award for TAPB TV Division 3. The Texas Associated Press Broadcasters announced winners in early March.

"Congratulations again to chief meteorologist Alan Mitchell for his Texas AP weathercast win," says KTEN news director Steve Korioth. "This is Alan's second win for 2005 weathercasts. He's already been singled out for excellence by the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters."

The TAPB also singled out KTEN News at 6 for Best Newscasts honors. KTEN's newscasts finished second behind KCBD-TV in Lubbock, Texas. The Texas AP Broadcasters split television stations into three divisions. Division 3 includes TV stations in Amarillo, Corpus Christi, Beaumont-Port Arthur, Wichita Falls, Odessa-Midland, Lubbock, Abilene, Denison-Sherman, San Angelo, Laredo, and Victoria, Texas.

The TAPB sponsors the competition to encourage the highest standards of reporting, programming, and promotion. All entries must have been broadcast in 2005, except for newscast and sportscast entries in which the TAPB restricted to a specific date.

Mitchell accepted the awards for KTEN-TV at the Texas AP Broadcasters Convention and Awards Banquet. This year, it was held at the Gaylord Texan Resort in Grapevine, Texas on Saturday, April 8th.

About Alan's OAB Award:

The Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters named KTEN News at 10 Winner of the 2005 OAB Non-Metro TV Weathercast Award. The OAB Board of Directors announced winners in late January.

Carl C. Smith, President & CEO of the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters, said "Congratulations to all our winning stations, and our thanks to all who entered the competition."

The OAB splits television stations into two divisions: the Metro Division (Oklahoma City, Tulsa and all non-commercial and educational stations) and the Non-Metro Division (all other stations).

The OAB sponsors the competition to encourage the highest standards of reporting, programming, and promotion and to stimulate a desire for excellence among Oklahoma broadcasters in serving their public. All entries must have been broadcast in 2005, except for newscast and sportscast entries in which the OAB restricted to a specific date.

Entries were judged by a committee of out-of-state professionals from the field of broadcasting and considered overall excellence in creativity, originality, technical production and effectiveness.

Awards were presented at the OAB Awards Banquet during the annual convention April 1st. KTEN's chief meteorologist Alan Mitchell was on hand to accept both the weather award and the news award for KTEN-TV.

About KTEN-TV:

KTEN (also referred to as K-TEN or KTEN News) is the NBC affiliate located in Sherman, Ada, Ardmore market. The station also serves Ardmore, Ada, Durant Oklahoma and Sherman, Denison, Grayson, Fannin, Lamar and Cooke Counties in Texas. KTEN has newsrooms in both Oklahoma and Texas, located respectively at Ardmore and Denison. The station also has the largest television tower in the state of Oklahoma, located in the town Bromide. Noted on the website Wikipedia.org as one of the tallest structures in the world.

History

KTEN, which signed on the air in 1954, is a rarity among small-market TV stations. Although they had an NBC affiliation since its sign-on, it has also served as a primary ABC affiliate for most of its 40-plus years and also had a Fox affiliation during the 1980s, and 1990s. Both ABC and Fox would be dropped by 1998 as they began to focus exclusively on its NBC schedule.

In the Fall of 2006, KTEN-DT one of KTEN's digital subcarriers, will start airing programming from The CW Television Network.

Weekday Newscasts

KTEN News Today - 5:30-7:00AM

KTEN News at Five - 5:00-5:30PM

KTEN News at Six - 6:00-6:30PM

KTEN News at Ten - 10:00-10:35PM

Weekend Newscasts

KTEN News at Ten - 10:00-10:30PM Saturday, 10:00-10:35PM Sunday

History of KTEN:

KTEN- It all Began with a dream to bring television to the citizens of the area.

Beginning with a dream to bring television to people in southeastern Oklahoma in 1952, the Eastern Oklahoma Television Authority purchased land ten miles north of Ada, OK and using the call letters, KEO, applied for license with the FCC. The FCC responded by first assigning the call letters KEOK and the channel number 12. After re-negotiating, the FCC assigned the channel number 10, and Eastern Oklahoma Television applied for and was granted the call letters KTEN, the first time in television history, that channel numbers had been incorporated into a station's call letters. On June 1, 1954 KTEN goes on the air and begins broadcasting from its studio in Ada.

10 Years Later, KTEN expands

Plans for a new studio and production facility began on June 1, 1964, and later that year, the new facilities located at 1600 Arlington in Ada, OK, were dedicated in ceremonies featuring Clint Walker, who at the time, was starring in the ABC western series, "Cheyenne" and Paul Harvey, a well-known journalist and television/radio personality. KTEN also began using videotape in the "sixties" and could offer expanded coverage of high school sports and community interest events, which included "Ardmore Action Month."

In the 70's KTEN continued to evolve and grow

The 1970's brought about restructuring inside and outside of the facility in Ada, OK and plans began for the construction of a new and taller tower. KTEN's news department expanded to include a remote unit and was able to offer more localized events and information to an even more expansive audience. This decade also established ABC-TV and KTEN-TV in sports and feature programming as the first to bring coverage of the Olympic games and to create a trend in television with the first mini-series "Rich Man, Poor Man."

KTEN's Growth Marches On, with Expanded Coverage and New Studios in Ardmore, OK and Denison, TX

In March of 1985, a group on investors purchased KTEN from Durant. In October of 1985, KTEN opened offices and studio facilities in Ardmore. Two full time news staff and sales operated out of the studio located in the Ardmore Energy Center. A news bureau and offices were opened in Denison, Texas at the historic Katy Depot in January of 1986 providing KTEN a base of operation in the Sherman-Denison area. With two news reporters, a production photographer and sales, KTEN established itself in this northern Texas area.

A New Tower is Constructed to Cover KTEN's Expanded Viewing Area in North Texas

In 1984, a new 1800-foot tower was completed and coverage expanded to include the entire Texoma viewing area. KTEN could additionally broadcast to the entire counties of Carter, Marshall, Bryan, Atoka and to over half of Choctaw County in Oklahoma. In Texas, KTEN's signal covers Cooke, Grayson and Fannin Counties.

In the Late 90's KTEN sees a Re-Birth and a New Era of Expansion and Growth

In July of 1998, the Lockwood Broadcast Group purchased KTEN. Lockwood pledged new beginnings and years of growth and expansion for KTEN as they enter the next century and an exciting new future for the television industry. From that point to the present date, Lockwood has moved KTEN to a position that it has enjoyed throughout its rich history - to the role as the Leader in this market in news, Internet, broadcast, community support and ventures yet known.

In The Early Years of 2000, KTEN Expands To Prepare For the Future

On August 1, 2002, KTEN-TV broke ground on its new, 16,000 square foot, state of the art facility and on November 18, 2002, KTEN began broadcasting from its new home at 10 Highpoint Circle in Denison, Texas. (Just off of Highway 75). Leaving behind its former home of 18 years, the historic Katy Depot in Downtown Denison. This move signifies KTEN's continued commitment to the Texoma Area as it enters its next 50 years of service.

KTEN Celebrates 50 Years of Broadcasting To the Viewers of Southern Oklahoma and North Texas

On June 1, 2004, KTEN began a yearlong celebration commemorating its 50 years of broadcasting to the area. Although KTEN has seen several different owners over the past 50 years, it has remained committed to the original goal of its founders - serving the viewers of this area. Over the past 50 years, KTEN has expanded and grown to serve those needs and has kept a steady pace of continued and never ending improvement that has yet to cease. As KTEN enters its next 50 years of service, we re-affirm our founders vision to protect, serve and enhance the lives of those in the area that rely on us for its weather, news, information and entertainment needs and desires.

KTEN Announces the Launch of DTV, HDTV and Multiplexing Services

Once again, KTEN demonstrates its commitment to its viewers with the announcement of plans to expand the services it provides. In July 2006, KTEN will provide full DTV, HDTV and Multiplexing services to the viewers of this area. For the past three years, KTEN has been providing limited DTV services to selected cities in our service area on a test basis

KTEN Announces the Launch of the CW Network

Lockwood Broadcasting Group, owners of KTEN-TV, announced he affiliation of KTEN-DT, channel 10.2, with the CW Plus Network in the Texoma area, which includes the cities of Sherman and Denison, Texas and Ada, Ardmore, and Durant, Oklahoma.

The new CW Network will debut this fall. The CW Network is a combination of the UPN and WB Television Networks, which will cease operations to coincide with the launch of the CW.

The CW with launch on KTEN-DT, which is the Digitally enhanced version of KTEN-TV. KTEN has been broadcasting in the enhanced digital format for the last couple of years on a small scale and only on a test basis in select areas.

KTEN plans to increase its broadcast signal to cover the entire Southern Oklahoma and Northern Texas area, referred in the broadcast sector as the Sherman-Ada DMA by summer of 2006. State-of-the-art Digital and HD TV broadcast equipment has been ordered and work has begun at KTEN's transmitter facility to prepare for the expansion of KTEN's Digital offerings.

In addition to the NBC Network that KTEN-TV currently offers, KTEN-DT will be offering NBC in Digital, NBC in High Definition broadcast, the CW Network in Digital and High Definition broadcast along with some other digital services that have yet to be announced.

KTEN-TV will be a part of the CW Plus group of affiliates which will include expanded programming beyond that being offered to the larger market CW affiliates. It will include all of the standard CW network lineup, plus additional hit sit-coms, news, talk shows and reality TV programs.

"In addition to the great CW programming we'll be offering to the viewers of this area, these additional digital channels give us the opportunity to bring expanded local offerings that will include the award winning KTEN News and Weather along with public service programming." Jessee commented.

The federal government has mandated the end of analog broadcasting, currently set for early 2009. At that time, all broadcast across the country will be providing over the broadcast on a Digital platform only.

Viewers can go to their local electronic store to purchase Digital receiver boxes that will convert television station's digital over the air broadcast signal to the current analog format so that it can be viewed on older TV sets that are not equipped to receive digital formats.

KTEN is currently negotiating with local cable and satellite providers to offer the new expanded KTEN digital services to their customers, including NBC in HD and the new CW digital.