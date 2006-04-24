Thomas L. Flick, DPM - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Thomas L. Flick, DPM

Dr. Thomas Flick

Dr. Tom Flick has practiced in the Sherman area since 1980. He was one of the original podiatric surgeons in Grayson County, integrating the specialty of foot surgery into our hospital systems over twenty years ago.

Dr. Flick is an ordained United Methodist minister and is active in the church community. On the personal side, he enjoys woodworking and family time.

 

Curriculum Vitae

GENERAL

Married with two children

 

EDUCATION

Ohio State University
College of Biological Sciences
Columbus, Ohio
1975 - BS In Microbiology

Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine
Hannaman Hospital College of Medicine
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
1979 - Doctor of Podiatric Medicine

Perkins School of Theology
Southern Methodist University
Dallas, Texas
1985 - 1989 Master of Divinity

 

POSTGRADUATE
TRAINING

Research Assistant in Wound Treatment
Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine
Hannaman Medical School
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
1976 - 1979

Resident in Podiatric Medicine and Surgery
Rutherford General Hospital
Mesquite, Texas
1979 - 1980

 

WORK HISTORY

Thomas L. Flick, D.P.M., P.C.
1117 Gallagher Drive
Suite 290
Sherman, Texas
1980 - 1985

First United Methodist Church
Ordained Minister
Various Pastoral Ministries
1985 - 2000

North Texas Foot Care Associates, P.A.
3415 Loy Lake Road
Sherman, Texas
2000 - Present

 

HOSPITAL AFFILIATIONS Wilson N. Jones Medical Center
Main Campus, Active Staff
500 N. Highland
Sherman, Texas

Wilson N. Jones Medical Center
North Campus, Active Staff
1111 Gallagher
Sherman, Texas

Gallagher Park Surgicenter
Active Staff
3400 Calais
Sherman, Texas