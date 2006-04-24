Thomas L. Flick, DPM

Dr. Tom Flick has practiced in the Sherman area since 1980. He was one of the original podiatric surgeons in Grayson County, integrating the specialty of foot surgery into our hospital systems over twenty years ago.



Dr. Flick is an ordained United Methodist minister and is active in the church community. On the personal side, he enjoys woodworking and family time.

Curriculum Vitae GENERAL Married with two children EDUCATION Ohio State University

College of Biological Sciences

Columbus, Ohio

1975 - BS In Microbiology



Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine

Hannaman Hospital College of Medicine

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

1979 - Doctor of Podiatric Medicine



Perkins School of Theology

Southern Methodist University

Dallas, Texas

1985 - 1989 Master of Divinity POSTGRADUATE

TRAINING

Research Assistant in Wound Treatment

Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine

Hannaman Medical School

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

1976 - 1979



Resident in Podiatric Medicine and Surgery

Rutherford General Hospital

Mesquite, Texas

1979 - 1980 WORK HISTORY Thomas L. Flick, D.P.M., P.C.

1117 Gallagher Drive

Suite 290

Sherman, Texas

1980 - 1985



First United Methodist Church

Ordained Minister

Various Pastoral Ministries

1985 - 2000



North Texas Foot Care Associates, P.A.

3415 Loy Lake Road

Sherman, Texas

2000 - Present HOSPITAL AFFILIATIONS Wilson N. Jones Medical Center

Main Campus, Active Staff

500 N. Highland

Sherman, Texas



Wilson N. Jones Medical Center

North Campus, Active Staff

1111 Gallagher

Sherman, Texas



Gallagher Park Surgicenter

Active Staff

3400 Calais

Sherman, Texas



