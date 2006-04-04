KTEN-DT Chosen to Bring the New CW Network to Area Viewers

KTEN TV is proud to tell you that it will be bringing you an additional network of programming, beginning in the fall of this year.

The CW announced today that it has signed a long-term affiliation agreement with Lockwood Broadcasting... the parent company of KTEN TV.

The announcement was made locally by KTEN general manager Asa Jessee.

KTEN will continue to carry NBC programming on its main channel.

The CW Network will air on one of its secondary channels, and will include the best programming from UPN and the WB.