For Immediate Release

April 4, 2006

KTEN-DT Chosen to Bring the New CW Network to the Viewers of the Texoma Area

Lockwood Broadcasting Group, owners of KTEN-TV, announced today the affiliation of KTEN-DT, channel 10.2, with the CW Plus Network in the Texoma area which includes the towns of Sherman, Denison, Texas and Ada, Ardmore & Durant, Oklahoma.

The new CW Network will debut this fall. The CW Network is a combination of the UPN and WB Television Networks, which will cease operations to coincide with the launch of the CW.

The CW with launch on KTEN-DT, which is the Digitally enhanced version of KTEN-TV. KTEN has been broadcasting in the enhanced digital format for the last couple of years on a small scale and only on a test basis in select areas. KTEN plans to increase its broadcast signal to cover the entire Southern Oklahoma and Northern Texas area, referred in the broadcast sector as the Sherman-Ada DMA by summer of 2006.

State of the art Digital and HD TV broadcast equipment has been ordered and work has begun at KTEN’s transmitter facility to prepare for the expansion of KTEN’s Digital offerings.

In addition to the NBC Network that KTEN-TV currently offers, KTEN-DT will be offering NBC in Digital, NBC in High Definition broadcast, the CW Network in Digital and High Definition broadcast along with some other digital services that have yet to be announced.

“This is an exciting time for KTEN-TV, which pioneered this market - being the first to offer over the air broadcast TV over 52 years ago. Now, the viewers will see this market go from two, over the air broadcast channels to 4 – 6 channels before the end of this year.” remarked Asa Jessee, General Manger of KTEN-TV and its affiliated digital offerings.

KTEN-TV will be a part of the CW Plus group of affiliates which will include expanded programming beyond that being offered to the larger market CW affiliates. It will include all of the standard CW network lineup, plus additional hit sit-coms, news, talk shows and reality TV programs.

“In addition to the great CW programming we’ll be offering to the viewers of this area, these additional digital channels give us the opportunity to bring expanded local offerings that will include the award winning KTEN News and Weather along with public service programming.” Jessee commented.

The federal government has mandated the end of analog broadcasting, currently set for early 2009. At that time, all broadcast across the country will be providing over the broadcast on a Digital platform only.

Viewers can go to their local electronic store to purchase Digital receiver boxes that will convert television station’s digital over the air broadcast signal to the current analog format so that it can be viewed on older TV sets that are not equipped to receive digital formats.

KTEN is currently negotiating with local cable and satellite providers to offer the new expanded KTEN digital services to their customers, including NBC in HD and the new CW digital.

For more information, viewers can go to www.cwtexoma.com or www.kten.com