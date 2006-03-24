History of ECU
East Central University was one of three normal schools established in eastern Oklahoma in 1909. Three similar institutions had been established earlier in the western half of the new state; each provided preparatory education including two years of college leading to teacher certification.
Ada's selection as the college's location followed intensive lobbying efforts by the 25,000 Club, a local booster club which also raised funds for faculty salaries so classes could begin that fall in local churches and public school classrooms. The 1910 legislature appropriated funds for faculty salaries and construction of a building which was completed later that year on a sixteen acre site which had been donated by Dan Hayes, a Chickasaw allottee.
In 1919 the six normal schools became teachers' colleges and began to confer bachelors degrees. In 1939 they added degree programs in Arts and Sciences and were designated as state colleges. In 1954 the six colleges were authorized to offer their first graduate work in a fifth-year program for teachers. Other master's degrees have since been added. In 1974 East Central became East Central Oklahoma State University which was changed to East Central University in 1985.
East Central has had only six presidents during its history: Charles Biles; James Gordon; Adolph Linschied; Charles Spencer; Stanley Wagner; and, Bill Cole. Distinguished alumni include three governors. Those serving Oklahoma were Robert S. Kerr, who is also noted for his career in the U. S. Senate, and George Nigh. Ernest McFarland, governor and U.S. Senator from Arizona, was a class mate of Kerr's. Varied Chickasaw and Choctaw governors and officials also graduated from the university. Other East Central distinctives include pioneering efforts among Oklahoma universities promoting access to handicapped students and the development of corresponding undergraduate and graduate degree programs for rehabilitation services, services to the deaf, and similar areas. Today the campus consists of 37 buildings on 135 acres; the university typically enrolls more than 4,000 students per semester.
East Central University's mission is to foster a learning environment in which students, faculty, staff, and community interact to educate students for life in a rapidly changing and culturally diverse society. Within its service area, East Central University provides leadership for economic development and cultural enhancement.
East Central University, in compliance with the Title VI and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (as amended), Executive Order 11246 (as amended), Title XI of the Education Amendments of 1972, Sections 503 and 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 (as amended), the Americans With Disabilities Act of 1990, the Civil Rights Act of 1991, and other federal and state laws, does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, age, religion, disability, or status as a veteran in any of its policies, practices or procedures. This includes, but is not limited to, admissions, employment, financial aid and education services.
