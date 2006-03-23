Pottsboro, Texas

Pottsboro History, from Unknown Source :

Pottsboro is on Farm Road 120 eight miles northwest of Sherman in north central Grayson County. It was established in 1876 by James A. Potts, a pioneer settler who donated land for a town and a right-of-way so that the Missouri, Kansas and Texas would extend its tracks westward from Denison to his settlement. The community, no doubt aided by its status as a stop on the railroad, grew rapidly for the rest of the 1800s. It incorporated in 1880, and by 1885 its population had reached 200 and it supported a cotton gin, several gristmills, and a number of churches. A post office opened there in 1891. The population reached 454 in 1920 and 500 in 1925. By that time the community was served by some twenty-five businesses, including a bank, and by two schools with a combined enrollment of 300 students. Pottsboro declined to a population of 358 by 1936 and 312 by the mid-1940s. It then grew to 383 by 1957. The number of businesses had fallen to twelve by 1948, though by the late 1950s it was back up to more than twenty. The town began to grow again during the 1950s, perhaps spurred by the rapid expansion of nearby Denison.

Pottsboro, TX from the Chamber of Commerce website :

Pottsboro was established in 1876 by James A. Potts, a pioneer settler who donated land for a town and a right-of-way so that the Missouri, Kansas and Texas Railroad could extend its tracks westward from Denison to the area. Because of the railroad extension, the town became a business center and was incorporated in 1880 as "Pottsborough". With the establishment of the post office in 1891, the "u-g-h" was dropped by the Federal Government, thus we have our current spelling, Pottsboro.



Throughout the years, this area has seen many changes, going from a railroad town and agriculture community to "bedroom" community for the industries and businesses in Sherman, Denison and the Metroplex. The most significant change was the U.S. Army Corp. of Engineers building of the Denison Dam which created Lake Texoma. This 3 mile long structure holds back 89,000 surface acres of water and provides hydroelectric power for North Texas and Southern Oklahoma. Built primarily using German POW labor, the project was begun in 1938 and completed in 1944. Since the completion, the area has evolved into a prime residential and recreation choice.



With the planned rebuilding and widening of Highway 120 and the projected extension of State Highway 289 (Preston Road) from Highway 56 northward to Highway 120, the Pottsboro area will continue to grow with changes, challenges and an ever evolving image.

Just 75 minutes north of downtown Dallas, Pottsboro is one of the fastest-growing business and resort centers in North Texas! We're a thriving community with an enviable location right next to one of the largest and best inland lakes in North America. It's estimated that the Lake Texoma area attracts between 8-10 million visitors each year! Our community is surrounded by beautiful, rolling landscapes, first-class resorts and some of the finest marinas and golf courses in the southwest. Here you'll find a growing number of upscale housing developments reflecting a high-quality standard of living that is quickly becoming the norm in Grayson County.

The real estate market in Pottsboro and the Lake Texoma area is booming! Our community is destined to see a continued growth rate extremely favorable to a large variety of new businesses and ventures.

Families seeking the perfect mix of pristine, rural neighborhoods, exemplary schools, accessible recreation and great retail and business opportunities will continue to flock to this part of North Texas. With new homes available affordably priced to over the $1 million mark, families looking for their first home as well as established professionals seeking luxury living in the relaxed lake atmosphere are served by local builders offering the very best in style, materials and service.

The brand new Pottsboro Visitor’s Center is also the home of our active Chamber of Commerce. Located directly on bustling FM 120, the Visitor’s Center is a showcase of everything the Lake Texoma area has to offer. Here, millions of visitors each year can gather the latest business and recreational information.