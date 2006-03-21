The History of KTEN-TV

"Broadcasting is described as capturing unforgettable moments in time. . . instances that define our history. We've been here, and we'll continue to be here for you. . . when news breaks, as stories unfold. Because the news is more than just stories, it's more than just information beamed over the airwaves, and broadcasting is more than a job. It's a privilege and a mighty responsibility. Television is a dynamic medium with the capability to reach and change millions of lives. With that power, it remains our duty to serve, as we have done and will do forever more."

KTEN- It all Began with a dream to bring television to the citizens of the area.

Beginning with a dream to bring television to people in southeastern Oklahoma in 1952, the Eastern Oklahoma Television Authority purchased land ten miles north of Ada, OK and using the call letters, KEO, applied for license with the FCC. The FCC responded by first assigning the call letters KEOK and the channel number 12. After re-negotiating, the FCC assigned the channel number 10, and Eastern Oklahoma Television applied for and was granted the call letters KTEN, the first time in television history, that channel numbers had been incorporated into a station’s call letters. On June 1, 1954 KTEN goes on the air and begins broadcasting from its studio in Ada.

10 Years Later, KTEN expands