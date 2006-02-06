Company History

My name is Rhonda Hendrix and the name of our company is Indian Territory Home Health and Hospice. Many people think because of the name that we take care of only the Native American population. Although we have many Native American employees (a large part of our business is located in the heart of the Chickasaw and Choctaw nations). We care for all nationalities. The name of the company was derived from the days prior to statehood when Oklahoma was known as Oklahoma Indian Territory.

With the encouragement of my family and much more soul searching and prayer, myself, two daughters, LPN and office manager opened Indian Territory Home Health & Hospice in December 1996. Within one month we had over 30 patients. During that time I functioned as the Administrator, DON, RN and answering service. I wouldn't take for that experience. I give credit to my family and the other employees who worked along side of me night and day to make the company what it is today.

Since the age of 16, I knew I would someday be a nurse. My mother had worked for a physician in a small rural town and the nurses who worked with her impacted my life with caring and compassion. They exemplified to me what a nurse ought to be, (a calling-not just a job). In 1976 my dream was realized as I graduated the RN program from Grayson County College with an Associate Degree. It had been tough with three children and husband at home but determination and hard work paid off. I love school and knew this was just the beginning and not the end. In 1999, I received my Bachelors of Science in Nursing from East Central University. In the summer of 2002, I graduated from the Oklahoma University School of Nursing, Nurse Practitioner program with my Masters. This was all accomplished with the support of my husband, family and employees of Indian Territory Home Health and Hospice. Never could I have achieved these goals without them.

Indian Territory Home Health and Hospice has flourished with new patients and employees. Our one office is now 13 offices, which cover the entire southern half of Oklahoma. All my daughters are now major players in a major corporation.

Our business is unique in that we are a large corporation but maintain a family oriented atmosphere. When nurses are oriented they are challenged to “always treat patients the way they would want their family member treated”. We are truly “Families Caring for Families”.

The rewards of this business include being able to get close to families and patients and watch employees reach their goals. From seeing a patient get better, to holding the hand of the dying, we in home health and hospice have the opportunity to walk hand in hand with the patient and family through the life process.