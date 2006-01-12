Texoma Dentistry is Here to Make You Smile

Our general dentistry office is designed to specifically offer you comfort and convenience while providing superior service and quality. We work with our patients so they can achieve and maintain a beautiful simile and healthier teeth and gums.

Meet Our Dentists

Dr. Eva Renee Smith, DDS received her dental degree from Baylor College of Dentistry in Dallas, Texas, and received her Biology degree from The University of Tulsa in Oklahoma. She is a member of the American Dental Association, Texas Dental Association and Dallas Dental Society. She was also the only member of her graduation class to be given membership in The International College of Dentists. Dr. Smith was born and raised in Denison, Texas. She practiced in Dallas for several years before returning to her hometown.

Dr. Johnny R. Grinspan, DDS received her dental degree from Baylor College of Dentistry in Dallas, Texas and received his Biology degree from The University of Texas at Austin. He is a member of the American Dental Association, Texas Dental Association and Dallas Dental Society. He is also a member of the Dental Organization for Conscious Sedation which trains dentists to provide anxiety-free dentistry and give special treatment to high-fear and apprehensive patients who otherwise avoid dental care. Dr. Grinspan practiced in Dallas for several years before moving to Denison.

Dr. Grinspan and Dr. Smith met in Dallas while attending dental school. They entered and graduated at the same time and practiced in Dallas. They were married in 2003 and opened Texoma Family Dentistry in 2004. Their family is completed by their 2 daughters, Hannah and Lauren.

Our Commitment

We commit to you the highest standard of patient care and treatment excellence. We make your visit as comfortable and friendly as possible. Our entire staff strives to provide you with the highest level of personal service in an honest, caring and friendly atmosphere.