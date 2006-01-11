Qualifications for Homecare - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Qualifications for Homecare

 

Had Surgery and Require:

- Rehab

- Wound care

- Personal assistance

 

Homebound Due to Debilitating Injury or Long Term Illness

 

Require Assistance with Medication Management

 

Require Teaching Related to Specific Illness (i.e. Diabetic Teaching)

 

If you have worked and contributed to social security you may be eligible for home care services based on meeting specific home care requirements.  Home care services are available for persons that have transportation issues that prevent them from comfortably going to their physician for office exams.  Home Health Services can be requested through your physician very similar to a prescription.  Home Health Care works in conjunction with your physician to provide your healthcare needs from the comfort of your home.

 



1701 N. Greenville Ave.
Suite 814
Richardson, TX 75081
Phone: (972) 705-9977
Fax: (972) 705-9988
click for map 		704 S. Sam Rayburn Frwy
Sherman, TX 75090
Phone: (903) 813-8681
Toll Free: (888) 828-8995
Fax: (903) 813-8702
click for map