Qualifications for Homecare

Had Surgery and Require:

- Rehab

- Wound care

- Personal assistance

Homebound Due to Debilitating Injury or Long Term Illness

Require Assistance with Medication Management

Require Teaching Related to Specific Illness (i.e. Diabetic Teaching)

If you have worked and contributed to social security you may be eligible for home care services based on meeting specific home care requirements. Home care services are available for persons that have transportation issues that prevent them from comfortably going to their physician for office exams. Home Health Services can be requested through your physician very similar to a prescription. Home Health Care works in conjunction with your physician to provide your healthcare needs from the comfort of your home.