It's Your Choice



It's your decision as to whether you would prefer home care services or outpatient therapy following a hospital stay. Advantx's comprehensive offering of at-home health services afford you the option of first-rate medical care in the comfort of your own home. The Home Care Team, along with the physician, will develop a plan of care with measurable outcomes throughout the Home Care 60-day episode.



SERVICES INCLUDE:



Certified Home Health Aids

Specializing in geriatric personal care and activities of daily living.



Skilled Nursing

Specializing in geriatric, cardiology, oncology, wound care management, certified wound vac nurses, diabetic management and teaching, I.V. therapy and ostomy care.



Physical Therapy

Specializing in geriatric total joint care, stroke rehab, wound care and debridement. Offering electrical stimulation/ultrasound therapy for pain relief and muscle re-education.



Occupational Therapy

Specializing in geriatric upper body, gross and fine motor skills, adaptive equipment needs and cognitive deficits.



Speech Therapy

Specializing in geriatric stroke rehab pertaining to speech and swallowing difficulties.



Master Licensed Social Worker

Specializing in assessing environment, emotional and financial needs of the patient, using appropriate community resource referrals.



Diagnostic/Skilled Services

12 Lead EKG telemetry / Event Monitor / Hand Held Doppler / Inotropic Medications / Pulse Oximeter / E-Stem / Ultrasound / Wound Care and Debridement / Wound Vac and IV Therapy / Certified Midline, P.I.C.C. Line and Medi-Port. On call nurses available 24 hours a day. Calls answered by nurses and trained triage staff.



Cardiology

12 lead EKG with MD Interpretation and billing. Pocket Doppler for ABI's, Cardiac Event Monitoring and Holter Monitoring for MD interpretation and billing, Intravenous Inotropic administration, IV diuretic administration, In home Pro Time testing, Cardiac Rehabilitation, Mobile X-Ray for same day results for physician review. In depth education of cardiac related diseases and management.



Endocrinology

Diabetic education and management, setup. Diabetic supply home delivery. Insulin pump management, Insulin administration, Teaching and Management of all Hormone related Diseases.



Family and General Internal Medicine

Evaluation and management of all disease processes, In home assessment of the holistic patient including the evaluation of home environment, availability of caregivers, and patients ability to obtain medications, food, and perform activities of daily living while monitoring and teaching on current disease process. Assistance with Long Term Care planning with appropriate community resources. As a courtesy, our skilled staff will also administer yearly flu and pneumococcal vaccines to those who are homebound.



Nephrology

Evaluation and management focused on patients with ESRD educating patients onself care to enhance highest quality of life incorporating dietary changes and activities of daily living while undergoing hemo or peritoneal dialysis recognizing signs and symptoms requiring medical intervention. Insertion and maintenance of foley and supra pubic catheters.



Orthopedic Surgery and Rehabilitation Medicine

Free Physical and Occupational Pre-surgical evaluation of patient home and teaching for easy transition following procedure. Advantx Home Care, Inc. prior to surgery will set up all DME equipment including CPM machines for your convenience. Wound care as indicated and in home Prothrombin Time monitoring. Our Therapists are highly trained in the use of state of the art E-Stem/Ultrasound systems when indicated. Mobile in home X-Rays when ordered for same day results and physician review.



Care Plan Oversight Billing (CPO)

This allows doctors offices to plan patient care and be reimbursed by Medicare.



