You Care About Your Loved Ones and So Do We



Advantx was started to create an agency focused on taking care of loved ones with the same caring attitude shown our own family members in our care.



WHY USE HOME CARE

Home care costs are billable to Medicare, Medicaid and private insurance. Patients are visited in the comfort of their own home when transportation issues become a problem.



Medicare and Medicaid pay all costs associated with home care. Patients are evaluated not only on the disease process, but also as a holistic being. The admitting RN evaluates the patients living environment, financial factors and caregiver availability. The nurse acts as a facilitator to set up available resources and assist in returning patients to a higher level of independence.



INFECTIOUS CONTROL

In most instances home care can reduce a patient's exposure to Nosocomial infections acquired in a hospital.



COSTS

"Home nursing is considered by many to be a cost-effective alternative to extended hospitalization or lengthy nursing facility stays. Because the service is rendered in the patient's home, some of the large capital costs associated with facility-based care us avoided."



EDUCATION

We are able to educate patients on diet, medication and provide focused teaching to diabetic patients and caregivers.



