Alan Mitchell

While many mild allergies are more of a nuisance than anything else, they can be disruptive enough to require ongoing vigilance and medical treatment. Occasionally, they can be life-threatening. Learn more here.

Everything you need to know to help you get through hurricane season.

Before, during and after a hurricane

Farm and ranch families and citizens living in rural areas can help protect their property during potentially severe wildfire seasons by taking precautions before wildland fires break out. Fire experts advise clearing a 30-to-50-foot space around homes and other buildings. Keep grass mowed down whether it is dormant or still green.

Wildland fires pose a threat throughout Texas, especially when dry weather conditions combine with high winds and extreme temperatures. Whether you live near open grassland, in a suburban area on the edge of town or in a forested area, fire can threaten your home.

Officials with the Governor's Division of Emergency Management urged Texans to take extra precautions this year to avoid the threat of wildfires. High winds and dry conditions can set the stage for potentially severe fires.

Fire protection for your house and safety for your family can be increased if you follow some key guidelines before dry weather and high winds bring the threat of wildfires to your area.

Meteorologist

Alan grew up in Eastern Oklahoma near Tulsa in Coweta, Oklahoma. He became very interested in weather after seeing his first tornado.

Alan joined the Air Force in 1976 & began his career as an Air Force Meteorologist.

After his military career he worked at KWTV in Oklahoma City. Ready for new challenges, he moved to WSYX in Columbus, Ohio.

Alan became Chief Meteorologist at KTEN in 1995. Alan holds the American Meteorological Society's "Seal of Approval," which was awarded in 1988.

Alan has a Bachelor's degree in Weather Forecasting, & has completed a course in Doppler Radar from the National Weather Service.

Alan has also received numerous awards, including being voted "Best in the Air Force," as part of a five-man forecasting team. Alan has forecasted weather & provided Pilot Weather Briefings for NASA & the Blue Angels.

Alan is married with three daughters & two step-sons. He & his wife Marla do a Prison Ministry. The whole family loves camping & fishing, which makes Texoma a great place to live & KTEN a great place to work!

If you have any comments or weather questions, e-mail Alan at amitchell@kten.com



You may also "Like" Alan's Facebook page.