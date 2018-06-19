Second fatal crash for Oklahoma crop duster firm

Pilot Rodney Sherry was killed when his crop-dusting plane crashed in a field near Enid, Oklahoma, on June 19, 2018. (KOCO via CNN)

ENID, Okla. (AP) -- For the second time in less than a month, an Oklahoma-based crop-dusting company has suffered a fatal crash.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Rodney Sherry of Olton, Texas, was killed Tuesday morning when the small plane he was piloting crashed in northwest Oklahoma around 7 a.m.

Enid Emergency Management Director Mike Honigsberg said the plane crashed into a wheat field just northwest of Enid, 75 miles northwest of Oklahoma City.

The OHP said Sherry's single-engine Air Tractor aircraft, owned by Deterding Aerial Spraying, apparently hit a guideline wire before crashing near State Highway 45 and Garland Road.

Aerial views showed a broadcasting tower in the vicinity of the crash site.

On May 30, Andy Deterding was killed when the plane he was piloting hit the guy wire of a radio tower near El Reno, Oklahoma, and crashed.

The Deterding aerial spraying firm is headquartered in Grant County, Oklahoma, and has operations across four states.

KTEN.com editor Walt Zwirko contributed to this report.

