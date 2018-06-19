OG&E $64 million rate cut is approved

Do you have a news tip for KTEN?
You don't have to travel to Dallas, Fort Worth or Oklahoma City to get up close and personal with exotic animals.More >>
The allure of larger departments and better pay is a constant challenge for Texoma police executives.More >>
State Question 788 has rabid proponents who believe that marijuana provides effective relief from chronic pain. Police have a different perspective.More >>
Scott Middle School teacher and coach Theran Lance Day allegedly had an inappropriate relationship with a student.More >>
The Roosevelt Memorial Bridge could reopen to traffic on Friday night, but the timetable remains uncertain.More >>
The proposed State Question 799 will not appear on the November ballot.More >>
The Roosevelt Bridge over Lake Texoma remained closed in both directions Friday morning after a horrific accident on the two-lane span.More >>
Police said the driver of a motorcycle was killed when an SUV turned in front of it on South Armstrong Avenue.More >>
On Friday, Sherman Mayor Plyler and other dignitaries broke ground on Schulman's Movie Bowl Grille.More >>
Wednesday night's Powerball lottery drawing has special meaning to someone who purchased a ticket at the Howe Passport convenience store.More >>
