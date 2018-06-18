Tanker crash near Kingston leads to call for lower speeds

Workers are decontaminating soil where fuel spilled in a tanker crash near Kingston on June 16, 2018. (KTEN)

Traffic on U.S. 70 was blocked after a fuel tanker crashed and burned near the Texoma Casino on June 16, 2018. (Courtesy Terri Weir)

MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. -- Efforts are underway to improve safety along a stretch of U.S. 70 east of Kingston where a fuel tanker crashed and exploded on Saturday.

Fifty-two-year-old Scottie Roper of Marietta died after his big rig swerved into a ditch in front of the Texoma Casino, igniting 7,000 gallons of fuel.

"We've been working for a while now to get our speed limits reduced as we go east from Highway 70 to the Roosevelt Bridge," said Kingston Fire Department Chief James Kuykendall. "The area of the S-curves and Knob Road, which is there at Highway 70 and the casino. That's a pretty dangerous area for us."

Currently, the speed limit on that stretch of highway -- which ranges from four lanes to two lanes -- is 65 mph.

A cleanup crew is expected to be working on the soil that was contaminated by the fuel spill over the next few weeks.