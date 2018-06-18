Dogs killed, woman threatened in Garvin County gunfire

A Garvin County man was arrested after allegedly firing a weapon at his mother at this residence near Wynnewood on June 18, 2018. (KTEN)

GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. -- A Garvin County man is in police custody after allegedly firing a weapon at his mother on Monday morning.

Deputies were called to the residence on State Highway 29 around 8 a.m. They arrested the man outside the home after he allegedly shot and killed two dogs, then pointed the gun at his mother and fired.

Sheriff Larry Rhodes said the suspect, whose name was not released, has faced mental health issues in the past.

"We've known since Thursday of last week this individual -- who is 47 years old and a resident here west of Wynnewood -- had been having some suicidal tendencies, making statements, and threatened to hurt himself."

Deputies are looking to place the man in a mental health facility rather send him to jail.

It's believed that two guns used in the assault were thrown into a pond behind the crime scene. A dive team was trying to locate the weapons.