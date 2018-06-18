Two injured in Grayson County wreck - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Two injured in Grayson County wreck

Posted: Updated:
Two drivers were injured when their cars collided on Highway 69 between Denison and Bells on June 18, 2018. (KTEN) Two drivers were injured when their cars collided on Highway 69 between Denison and Bells on June 18, 2018. (KTEN)

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas -- Two motorists suffered minor injuries Monday afternoon in an accident on U.S. 69 eight miles southeast of Denison.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said a white Pontiac Grand Prix was southbound on the highway when the driver of a silver Kia failed to yield at the intersection with Dugan Chapel Road.

The Pontiac swerved off the road and into some tall grass.

One of the drivers was taken by ambulance to Texoma Medical Center in Denison.

  • Submit a News Tip

    Do you have a news tip for KTEN?

    Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.