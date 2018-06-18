Two injured in Grayson County wreck

Two drivers were injured when their cars collided on Highway 69 between Denison and Bells on June 18, 2018. (KTEN)

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas -- Two motorists suffered minor injuries Monday afternoon in an accident on U.S. 69 eight miles southeast of Denison.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said a white Pontiac Grand Prix was southbound on the highway when the driver of a silver Kia failed to yield at the intersection with Dugan Chapel Road.

The Pontiac swerved off the road and into some tall grass.

One of the drivers was taken by ambulance to Texoma Medical Center in Denison.