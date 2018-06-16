Coin flip leads to Denison Council seat - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Coin flip leads to Denison Council seat

Rayce Guess won the runoff election for Denison City Council Place 6. (KTEN) Rayce Guess won the runoff election for Denison City Council Place 6. (KTEN)

DENISON, Texas -- Rayce Guess will take a seat on the Denison City Council after winning Saturday's runoff election.

Guess defeated Charles Shearer 481-457 according to the unofficial returns.

No candidate for the Place 6 seat won a majority of votes in the May 5 election. Shearer came in first, but Guess and Brian Hander were tied with 219 votes each.

Guess won a coin flip last month to advance to the runoff.

