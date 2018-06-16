Coin flip leads to Denison Council seat

Do you have a news tip for KTEN?
Officials believe the deaths are related to carbon monoxide poisoning linked to an electrical generator.More >>
The Roosevelt Bridge over Lake Texoma was closed in both directions Thursday afternoon after an accident on the two-lane span.More >>
Wednesday night's Powerball lottery drawing has special meaning to someone who purchased a ticket at the Howe Passport convenience store.More >>
Members of the Denison Dance Academy preview their performance of the Cinderella Ballet at Kidd-Key Auditorium in Sherman on June 29. Click for full information.More >>
City staff have worked tirelessly over the last few months to make improvements to the city's 150-acre crown jewel.More >>
Ernest Lewis was sentenced to life for the 1984 shooting death of Johnny Smith at K.C.S. Lumber Company in Idabel.More >>
Not all superheroes wear capes and tights.More >>
GlobiTech has cleared one hurdle in its plan to expand operations and bring new jobs to Grayson County.More >>
Authorities were alerted Wednesday afternoon after a mowing crew along Interstate 35 observed what they thought to be a bomb.More >>
Curtis Nelson was sentenced to 50 years in prison after evading arrest.More >>
