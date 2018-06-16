Coin flip leads to Denison Council seat

DENISON, Texas -- Rayce Guess will take a seat on the Denison City Council after winning Saturday's runoff election.

Guess defeated Charles Shearer 481-457 according to the unofficial returns.

No candidate for the Place 6 seat won a majority of votes in the May 5 election. Shearer came in first, but Guess and Brian Hander were tied with 219 votes each.

Guess won a coin flip last month to advance to the runoff.