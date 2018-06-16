Trucker dies in fiery wreck near Kingston

A truck overturned and burst into flames near Kingston on June 16, 2018. (Courtesy Terri Weir)

KINGSTON, Okla. — One person is confirmed dead after an 18-wheeler exploded Saturday near Kingston.

According to authorities, the tractor-trailer overturned on U.S. 70 in front of the Texoma Casino about two miles east of town. The truck exploded and the driver — who was trapped in the wreckage — could not be rescued.

The driver was later identified as Scottie Roper of Marietta.

Madill police said the medical examiner was summoned to the scene. Highway 70 was closed in both directions for several hours