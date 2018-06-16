Trucker dies in fiery wreck near Kingston - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Trucker dies in fiery wreck near Kingston

Posted: Updated:
A truck overturned and burst into flames near Kingston on June 16, 2018. (Courtesy Terri Weir) A truck overturned and burst into flames near Kingston on June 16, 2018. (Courtesy Terri Weir)

KINGSTON, Okla. — One person is confirmed dead after an 18-wheeler exploded Saturday near Kingston.

According to authorities, the tractor-trailer overturned on U.S. 70 in front of the Texoma Casino about two miles east of town. The truck exploded and the driver — who was trapped in the wreckage — could not be rescued.

The driver was later identified as Scottie Roper of Marietta.

Madill police said the medical examiner was summoned to the scene. Highway 70 was closed in both directions for several hours

  • Submit a News Tip

    Do you have a news tip for KTEN?

    Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.