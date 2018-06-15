Texoma Staycations: An escape from the ordinary

Downtown Escape Rooms is located across the street from the Grayson County Courthouse in Sherman. (KTEN)

Clues can be found anywhere in the Downtown Escape Rooms. (KTEN)

SHERMAN, Texas -- Gas prices have you on a budget? Here's a Texoma Staycation idea that's great for anyone who enjoys mysteries, puzzles, and fun.

Welcome to Downtown Escape Rooms in Sherman, across from the Grayson County Courthouse.

"We've got three rooms set up: We've got a cabin, a murder mystery and a hangout," owner Shary Henderson explained.

Players have 60 minutes to find their way out of a room and discover every mystery that the room hides.

"It's all about teamwork, communicating with your group, having a great time, something different, something unique," Henderson said. "Looking for codes to locks, keys to locks, solving puzzles, riddles and just making your way through and having a great time while you're in the room."

Groups of two to eight take part in each session. Each room has a different level of difficulty, with the pitch-black "cabin" room being the most challenging.

Everyone is welcome to come try their luck, even kids.

"We are family friendly," Henderson said. "Really nothing scary in the rooms."

And if it's your first time to try an escape room, Henderson said there's nothing to worry about.

"When they first come in the door, there's a lot of anticipation, nervousness, scared," she said. "Once they come out of the room, it's a complete turnaround. Everybody is excited, wants to come back and do another room, and having a great time with it."

You make arrangements for your adventure online at DowntownEscapeRooms.com.

"Walk-ins are welcome if we have the open spots," Henderson added.

And if you're worried about being locked in a room, don't panic. The exit door is never really locked.