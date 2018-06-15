Highway headaches on US 75 this weekend

COLLIN COUNTY, Texas -- If your weekend travels take you through Collin County on busy U.S. 75, find an alternate route.

Starting at 9 p.m. Friday, southbound lanes of the highway will be shut down from Mantua Road in Anna -- just south of the Grayson County line -- to Melissa Road in Melissa. That's a seven-mile stretch.

The detour is scheduled to be in place until 6 a.m. Saturday. State Highway 5 from Van Alstyne to Melissa would be the most direct detour, although you can expect dense traffic on the two-lane road.

Workers will be tying in exit and entrance ramps for the lanes on Highway 75.

And if you are traveling further south on 75, be aware that the intersection of that freeway and the President George Bush Turnpike will be shut down in both directions between 2 a.m. Saturday and 5 a.m. Monday as an overpass is demolished.