Local Sales Manager

Michael Terilli has been in the advertising business for 25 years. Whether as a manager or an account executive, his goal has always been to provide the customer with the best experience and the best results their important business dollars could achieve.

“I’ve always thought that customer service was at the top of what we do, as well as being the best ROI for a customer’s investment in their business," Michael said.

Let KTEN Television assist you in growing your business in the most professional way possible.

Please feel free to contact Michael Terilli at mterilli@kten.com