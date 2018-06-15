Vintage tractors on parade in Texoma - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Vintage tractors on parade in Texoma

This vintage tractor was part of the 24th Golden Harvest Days parade in Denison. (KTEN) This vintage tractor was part of the 24th Golden Harvest Days parade in Denison. (KTEN)
The Golden Harvest Days parade through Denison on June 15, 2018. (KTEN) The Golden Harvest Days parade through Denison on June 15, 2018. (KTEN)

DENISON, Texas -- The Golden Harvest Days antique tractor parade wound its way through Denison and into southern Oklahoma on Friday morning.

Every year, Jim Esbenshade of Esbenshade Farms organizes the 35-mile parade in honor of his son Jamie, who died of Reye's syndrome. Reye's syndrome is a rare but serious condition that causes swelling in the liver and brain.

Esbenshade said his son loved tractors, and that's why he is dedicated to staging this event, now in its 24th year.

Golden Harvest Days events continue Friday evening at Esbenshade Farms at 2174 Hendrix Road in Achille, Oklahoma, with a youth tractor driving contest at 5:30 p.m.

On Saturday, the farm will host a full day of activities featuring vintage equipment, including demonstrations of hay baling, plowing and potato harvesting. Admission is free.

Esbenshade added that he plans to open a Massey tractors museum on the farm next year to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Golden Harvest Days.

