Trump: I want what Kim has

Do you have a news tip for KTEN?
Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010
Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.
Brinley Williams has overcome some serious health challenges. Now she's focused on giving comfort to other young patients.
Brinley Williams has overcome some serious health challenges. Now she's focused on giving comfort to other young patients.
Tens of thousands of hand-fishing fans are expected to flood into Wacker Park for Garvin County's biggest event of the year.More >>
Tens of thousands of hand-fishing fans are expected to flood into Wacker Park for Garvin County's biggest event of the year.More >>
The district said it will hold two mandatory informational meetings to discuss the new policy with parents and students.More >>
The district said it will hold two mandatory informational meetings to discuss the new policy with parents and students.More >>
If your weekend travels take you through Collin County on busy U.S. 75, find an alternate route.More >>
If your weekend travels take you through Collin County on busy U.S. 75, find an alternate route.More >>
Gas prices have you on a budget? Here's a Texoma Staycation idea that's great for anyone who enjoys mysteries, puzzles, and fun.More >>
Gas prices have you on a budget? Here's a Texoma Staycation idea that's great for anyone who enjoys mysteries, puzzles, and fun.More >>
The Golden Harvest Days antique tractor parade wound its way through Denison and into southern Oklahoma on Friday morning.More >>
The Golden Harvest Days antique tractor parade wound its way through Denison and into southern Oklahoma on Friday morning.More >>
Changes to the building will make more room for officers and detectives.More >>
Changes to the building will make more room for officers and detectives.More >>
Police said the rear tire of the bike blew out on U.S. 75 just north of the Morton Street exit Thursday afternoon.More >>
Police said the rear tire of the bike blew out on U.S. 75 just north of the Morton Street exit Thursday afternoon.More >>
Several issues -- including the legalization of medical marijuana -- are on the agenda for the Thursday night event.More >>
Several issues -- including the legalization of medical marijuana -- are on the agenda for the Thursday night event.More >>
Two colts had to be euthanized after being injured in a weekend attack. A third horse is barely clinging to life.More >>
Two colts had to be euthanized after being injured in a weekend attack. A third horse is barely clinging to life.More >>