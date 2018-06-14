Two injured in Denison motorcycle accident

Two people were injured when their motorcycle crashed in Denison on June 14, 2018. (KTEN)

DENISON, Texas -- Two people were hospitalized Thursday afternoon after losing control of their motorcycle on U.S. 75 in Denison.

Police said the rear tire of the bike blew out just north of the Morton Street exit.

A man and a woman were taken to Texoma Medical Center. Investigators said they were not wearing helmets.

Neither rider was believed to be seriously injured. Their names were not available.