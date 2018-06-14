Two injured in Denison motorcycle accident - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Two injured in Denison motorcycle accident

Posted: Updated:
Two people were injured when their motorcycle crashed in Denison on June 14, 2018. (KTEN) Two people were injured when their motorcycle crashed in Denison on June 14, 2018. (KTEN)

DENISON, Texas -- Two people were hospitalized Thursday afternoon after losing control of their motorcycle on U.S. 75 in Denison.

Police said the rear tire of the bike blew out just north of the Morton Street exit.

A man and a woman were taken to Texoma Medical Center. Investigators said they were not wearing helmets.

Neither rider was believed to be seriously injured. Their names were not available.

  • Submit a News Tip

    Do you have a news tip for KTEN?

    Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.