Federal grant funds road upgrade at Hagerman refuge

A federal grant will fund repairs on Sandy Point Road in the Hagerman National Wildlife Refuge. (KTEN)

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas -- The Hagerman National Wildlife Refuge is getting federal help.

The haven for migratory birds and other animals received a grant of $109,000 to repair Sandy Point Road.

The grant comes after the Secretary of the Interior announced $50 million will be going toward repairing and rehabilitating the infrastructure at U.S. Fish and Wildlife facilities across the nation.

The Tishomingo National Fish Hatchery also received a grant of $191,000 to repair the Oklahoma Fish and Wildlife Conservation office building.