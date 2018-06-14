Marshall County horses attacked; two dead

MADILL, Okla. -- Livestock attacks are on the rise in southeast Oklahoma. The latest gruesome evidence can be found at a ranch in Madill.

Two colts had to be euthanized after being injured in a weekend attack. A third horse is barely clinging to life.

Ranch owner Mary Lou Beard was alerted Sunday morning. "It's the worst thing we've ever seen," she said."

"It was pretty gory," added Madill police spokesman Alex Boren. "There was a lot of damage to the livestock; not sure what caused the damage, because there were no eyewitnesses, but we are working with the county to solve the issue."

Three baby colts suffered gaping wounds and cuts.

"There were bones sticking out; all the bones were broken, ripped chest, and their legs were like jelly," Beard recalled. "It was a sickening, sickening mess."

Beard said she believes a pack of dogs is responsible for the carnage.

"It's the saddest thing when they haven't been on this Earth long and they're defenseless," she said.

Not every city and county in Oklahoma has laws requiring dog owners to keep their pets leashed. That makes it difficult for law enforcement to regulate.

"People just don't take care of their dogs," said James Pebehouse of Madill Animal Control. "They just let them run wild, and that's where they pack up."

Mary Lou Beard said this is a tragedy that could have been prevented. She had a warning to other animal owners:

"Keep your dogs penned, because if they come to our pasture, they might not get out."