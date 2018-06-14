Candidates discuss the issues at Ardmore forum

ARDMORE, Okla. -- Ardmore voters are getting a chance to hear from local political candidates about the issues that matter most.

Six Senate and House candidates were scheduled to appear at a Thursday night Candidate Forum at the Charles B. Goddard Center. Several issues -- including the legalization of medical marijuana -- are on the agenda.

The forum is hosted by the Ardmore Chamber of Commerce and Ardmore Young Professionals.

"This should give you a nice opportunity to get a sense on what's important to those candidates and make that decision on your own, whether that matches what's important to you," said Chamber president Mita Bates.

The forum started at 6 p.m. at 401 1st Avenue SW.

Oklahoma's primary election is coming up in less than two weeks on Tuesday, June 26.