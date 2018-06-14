Small plane mishap at North Texas Regional Airport

A small plane went off the runway at North Texas Regional Airport on June 14, 2018. (KTEN)

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas -- It was an embarrassing Thursday morning for a student pilot at North Texas Regional Airport.

A single-engine Cessna went off the runway after the person at the controls attempted what was described as an unsuccessful maneuver.

The unidentified pilot, who was training with US Aviation Academy, was not injured.

The 37-year-old aircraft was damaged and had to be towed to a hangar, but it should be airworthy within a few weeks after repairs.

North Texas Regional Airport is a former Air Force base that primarily handles business and civilian aircraft. It's located west of Sherman-Denison and south of Pottsboro.