Durant 'Dream Court' brings police, kids together

Durant youngsters can interact with police at the city's new Dream Court at Carl Albert Memorial Park. (KTEN)

The ribbon is cut at Durant's Dream Court on June 13, 2018. (KTEN)

Basketball star Nancy Lieberman shows a trick to youngsters at the new Durant Dream Court on June 13, 2018. (KTEN)

DURANT, Okla. -- A new basketball facility was dedicated at Carl Albert Memorial Park Wednesday to give Durant youngsters a safe place to play and to foster better relations with police.

This is the Oklahoma's second Dream Court, a program launched in 2010 by Basketball Hall of Famer, Olympian, and NBA coach Nancy Lieberman.

"We all gotta start somewhere," she said. "I started on a court. It changed my life, and I think we can affect the lives of young people."

Nancy Lieberman Charities has developed Dream Court projects across the nation.

"Every little girl, every little boy has to learn to win or lose," she said. "That's what sports does, and we want to be the catalyst for change."

Durant's Dream Court is more than just a place to shoot hoops; it's a place where both basketball and badges can come together.

"What it's going to do effectively is bring our Durant police officers and City of Durant youth together as a community," said police Chief David Houser.

With the police station right across the street, officers will be able to have an easy and fun way to build a relationship with the community.

"I've always wanted to be with basketball players and with policemen shooting hoops," said Aaron Faulkner. "I really like it; it;s fun!"

Chief Houser added that the relationships built here will foster trust and confidence in police officers.

This is the 60th Dream Court orchestrated by Nancy Lieberman charities, with 20 more in the planning stages.

Durant police say they already plan to have basketballs in the back of their squad cars, ready to be out on that court playing with all those kids as much as they can.

The Dream Court is located at 1301 Gail Farrell Drive. First United Bank contributed to the grant that funded the facility.