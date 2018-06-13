Fiery crash near Denison intersection

A man was seriously injured in a head-on collision in Denison on June 13, 2018. (KTEN)

Emergency personnel work at the scene of a two-car crash near the intersection of State Highway 84 and FM 91 in Denison on June 13, 2018. (KTEN)

Two cars collided near the intersection of State Highway 84 and FM 91 in Denison on June 13, 2018. (KTEN)

DENISON, Texas -- A helicopter ambulance was summoned to airlift one patient after two cars collided head-on in Denison Wednesday afternoon.

After one the vehicles burst into flames, witness Jason Hagan took action to help the male driver.

"This one was fully engulfed," he said. "There wasn't anybody here, so I got out, took my shirt off, started beating the flames down, you know, trying to keep them away from the driver... tell him to stay awake, stay awake... he was unconscious."

The accident happened on State Highway 84 near the intersection of Farm-to-Market Road 91 and just north of Fairview Cemetery.

State troopers said one of the cars apparently drifted into the oncoming lane.

A woman who was driving the second car was shaken up, but was not seriously hurt. There were no passengers in either vehicle.

First images from the scene showed the front of one of the vehicles was heavily damaged by the impact; the other car was off the road and in a ditch.

Highway 84 was closed to traffic as emergency personnel were dealing with the wreckage.