Pauls Valley doctor faces additional charges

By Colton Thompson, KTEN News
Dr. William Wright (Photo: Garvin County Jail) Dr. William Wright (Photo: Garvin County Jail)

PAULS VALLEY, Okla. -- A Pauls Valley physician is now facing five additional felony charges related to a prescription drug scheme.

William Wright, 57, was arrested in March after an investigation by the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics found he was illegally getting prescription drugs for himself.

Garvin County Sheriff Larry Rhodes said the extra charges were filed after the OBN investigation.

