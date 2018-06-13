Murray County drill simulates pipeline rupture - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Murray County drill simulates pipeline rupture

By Colton Thompson, KTEN News
SULPHUR, Okla. -- Residents of Sulphur got a first-hand look Wednesday at what to do (and what not to do) when a gas pipeline ruptures.

Sulphur firefighters, Murray County Sheriff's Office deputies and emergency management personnel were involved in the drill at the Murray County Expo Center.

Firefighter Trey Craig said it's important that citizens understand how to handle something like this.

"They may not even know that the pipeline is here," he said. "If they see some of these things happening, what they need to do, who they need to call so they can just respond fast."

If you have any pipeline emergencies or questions in Oklahoma or Texas, dial 811. Be sure to call well in advance of any planned excavation projects so that underground lines can be marked.

There's also an Okie811 smartphone app available for Apple and Android devices.

