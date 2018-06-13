Police: Woman robbed outside Sherman fitness center

Sherman police said a woman was robbed at gunpoint in the parking lot of Railside CrossFit on June 13, 2018. (KTEN)

SHERMAN, Texas -- Sherman police are looking for an armed man in connection with a Wednesday morning holdup.

A woman told police the male suspect approached her as she was getting out of her vehicle at the Railside CrossFit in the 900 block of North Broughton Street around 6 a.m.

The man held her at gunpoint, grabbed her purse, and ran away. No detailed description of the suspect was provided.

"With as little information we have of the suspect to go on, we really have to rely on people who may have seen something to lead us in a direction to go on," police spokesman Sgt. Brett Mullen said.

Investigators said no one was injured.

Contact Sherman police if you have any information about the crime.