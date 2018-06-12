Health officials: Be on alert for mosquitoes

DENISON, Texas -- It's starting to feel like summer outside, which means this is prime time for disease-carrying mosquitoes.

Last year, one person died from West Nile virus in Grayson County. This year, the health department wants everybody to be extra cautious.

So far, there have been no cases reported in the county in 2018.

Grayson County Health Department staff says standing water areas like Waterloo Lake are the most popular breeding grounds for mosquitoes. Over the next 10 weeks, the department says you can expect to see a huge increase in the number of bugs.

Three cases of Zika and three cases of West Nile virus have already been reported in Texas this year.

Health department spokesman Josh Stevenson said there are certain things you can look for if you're worried about a bite.

"Viruses that are caused by mosquito bites, lots of times they can look a lot like the flu, common flu: Headache, fever, chills," he said. "If you're feeling that way in the summertime ... go see your doctor."

Stevenson urges homeowners to remove standing water on their property so mosquitoes don't have a place to breed.

The best way to guard against bites is to use insect repellent containing DEET. The department says citronella candles will work as a deterrent for a short time, but that's only temporary.

They also advise wearing long pants and long sleeves if you know you'll be around mosquitoes.