Ardmore shelter appeals for help

Ardmore's animal shelter is asking for donations and volunteers. (KTEN)

ARDMORE, Okla. -- Ardmore Animal Care is asking the community to donate much-needed supplies.

Donations also have an impact on other shelters in Carter County that rely on the Ardmore facility.

Ardmore Animal Care director Jeannine Jackson said donations account for two-thirds of the shelter's funding.

"Donations from companies... money donations from individuals. You know, $25 here or $100 there, it makes a real big difference," she said.

Monetary donations aren't the only difference-maker. There's a laundry list of items that are welcome.

"Cleaning supplies to dog food, cat food, cat litter, blankets," Jackson said. "It's on and on and on."

But she said the most valuable donation you can give is your time.

Erica Chapman has volunteered at the shelter twice a week for the past year. She said any time that people can give makes a difference.

"If you want to volunteer here, just volunteer on your own time," Chapman said. "We have people that volunteer after school until four. You can just volunteer when you can."

Whether you're donating items, money, or time, Jackson said you're not just helping the Ardmore shelter.

"We don't only serve Ardmore, we serve as all the communities outside of Ardmore," she said. "On Wednesdays we have 'out of town' days, and all the communities bring their dogs to us because they just don't have facilities like this."

If you'd like to help, call 580-223-7070. Ardmore Animal Care, at 321 Carol Brown Boulevard, is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.