Grayson County safety program targets kids

SHERMAN, Texas -- The Grayson County Sheriff's Office is working with the National Child Safety Council to help fund public information programs.

Local businesses are an essential part of the equation.

"Businesses around Grayson County will start seeing a letter from the National Child Safety Council and the sheriff's office asking for donations to help fund these programs," sheriff's department spokeswoman Capt. Sarah Bigham said.

The money pays for safety programs the sheriff's department puts on throughout the year and also underwrites safety brochures.

"There's information on bullying, there's information on how to stay safe on the internet, how to stay safe really anywhere," Bigham said.

The crime prevention programs are primarily aimed at kids. Safetypup is their go-to hero for these programs.

"He's bright, he's colorful, he's a superhero," Bigham said. "A lot of the kids like to see him. It encourages him to come up to us and interact with us."

The goal: To make kids feel comfortable interacting with law enforcement.

"The kids see us sometimes in uniform and they don't want to come up to us, but they see one of the characters and they'll come up to them and interact with them and it gives us an opportunity to talk to them," Bigham said. "We want as many children as possible to learn the crime prevention information as young as they can, because the sooner we teach them that information, then it provides the information to them for most of their life."

The Grayson County Sheriff's Office doesn't have a goal for how much they want to raise, but every penny collected will go towards making the community safer.