Law firm selected for Grayson County opioid suit

SHERMAN, Texas -- Commissioners have decided on a law firm to represent Grayson County in a multi-county lawsuit against pharmaceutical companies.

In an executive session Tuesday, the commissioners picked Simon Sanders to pursue the legal action that alleges the drug-makers failed to warn patients about the highly addictive nature of prescription opioids.

"The commissioners selected the Simon Sanders firm because, in my opinion, their terms were more favorable to the court," County Judge Bill Magers said.

He added that while the lawsuit won't bring a settlement any time soon, the county owes it to taxpayers to find a solution.