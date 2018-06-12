Law firm selected for Grayson County opioid suit - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Law firm selected for Grayson County opioid suit

Posted: Updated:

SHERMAN, Texas -- Commissioners have decided on a law firm to represent Grayson County in a multi-county lawsuit against pharmaceutical companies.

In an executive session Tuesday, the commissioners picked Simon Sanders to pursue the legal action that alleges the drug-makers failed to warn patients about the highly addictive nature of prescription opioids.

"The commissioners selected the Simon Sanders firm because, in my opinion, their terms were more favorable to the court," County Judge Bill Magers said.

He added that while the lawsuit won't bring a settlement any time soon, the county owes it to taxpayers to find a solution.

  • Submit a News Tip

    Do you have a news tip for KTEN?

    Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.