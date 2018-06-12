Train hits man on tracks near Denison

A man on the tracks was hit by a train near Denison on June 12, 2018. (KTEN)

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas -- A man was in critical condition after being hit by a train early Tuesday morning.

The incident along a stretch of track near Highways 69 and 75 north of Denison at around 4 a.m.

Authorities with Union Pacific said the train crew saw the man lying on the tracks. The engineer blew the horn, but the freight train couldn't be stopped before hitting the individual.

Union Pacific said there are "no trespassing" signs in the area.